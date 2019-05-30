Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $77.26 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $77,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 12,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,629. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

