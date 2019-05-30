Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.81 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

