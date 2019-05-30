Nucor (NUE) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:NUE opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,410,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $176,620,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 1,511,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 365.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,039,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 816,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

