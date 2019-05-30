Numis Securities Downgrades Sophos Group (SOPH) to Hold

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price (down previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 413.75 ($5.41).

LON:SOPH opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -112.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.39. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43).

In related news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total value of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). Insiders have sold 35,279 shares of company stock worth $12,900,671 in the last ninety days.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

