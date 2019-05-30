Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for IP Group (IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

