Nutanix (NTNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.13

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 254342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nutanix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. OTR Global assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,135 over the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Nutanix by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nutanix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

