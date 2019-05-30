Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.04

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,200,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 747,510 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 859,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 303,306 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 621,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.04” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/nuveen-municipal-value-fund-nuv-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-10-04.html.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.