Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Stake Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 9,278.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 489,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 136,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

