Obyte Tops One Day Volume of $29,387.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $38.01 or 0.00440338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Obyte has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $29,387.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00382152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.02261704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $764.04 or 0.08851348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

