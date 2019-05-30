Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 54,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

