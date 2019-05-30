Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Insider Michael H. Goldstein Purchases 12,000 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $64,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael H. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael H. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 760,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,920. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,956.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 123.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

