Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $303.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ocwen Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

