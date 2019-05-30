OKCash (OK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,354.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, OKCash has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $35,354.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00066856 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008369 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00194974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002182 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005646 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,583,689 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

