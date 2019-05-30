Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Okta were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,891,000 after purchasing an additional 618,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 744,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 940,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 1.32. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,877,061.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

