Online Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Online token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Online has a market cap of $3.01 million and $283.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Online has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00389157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.02494395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00159889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Online Token Profile

Online was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Online is online.io. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies.

Online Token Trading

Online can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

