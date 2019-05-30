Open Text Corp (OTEX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Open Text stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.54. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

