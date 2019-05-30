Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

