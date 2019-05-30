Organovo (ONVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ONVO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 71.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Organovo by 104.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 10.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,998,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Organovo by 29.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,194,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 93,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

