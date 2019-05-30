OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240. OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

