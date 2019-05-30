Oshkosh Corp (OSK) VP Sells $838,755.45 in Stock

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,418. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

