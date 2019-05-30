Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $81,767,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 902.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 922,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,964,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,977,000 after purchasing an additional 778,926 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 10,318.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 430,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 426,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 504,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 379,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.64.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

