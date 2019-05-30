Palatin Technologies (PTN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2019 – Palatin Technologies was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Palatin Technologies was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2019 – Palatin Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Palatin Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,297. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 2,083,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,902,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 163,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

