Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $43,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $103,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,423,000 after buying an additional 948,394 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,601,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,808,000 after buying an additional 878,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after buying an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,708,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,934,000 after buying an additional 491,194 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-raises-stake-in-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.