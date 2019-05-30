Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total transaction of $1,665,144.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,064,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,633 shares of company stock worth $58,450,959 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

