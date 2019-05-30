Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,888. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,256,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177 and sold 81,224 shares valued at $1,817,309. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

