Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 882 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock worth $3,466,370. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

