Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 114,725 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE PK opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 15.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/penserra-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk.html.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.