Pentair PLC (PNR) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,138,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,385,000 after purchasing an additional 239,511 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,962,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE:PNR opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

