Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial cut Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.12.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 697,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

