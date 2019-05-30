Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $60.14 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $60,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,875,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,839,000 after purchasing an additional 290,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $793,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,760,935.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,889 shares of company stock worth $13,642,064 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

