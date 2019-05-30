Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 117.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,355.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15 and a beta of 0.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 151,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $3,461,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,507 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,889.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,622. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-neogenomics-inc-neo.html.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.