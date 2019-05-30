Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.90. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.32.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,917,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after acquiring an additional 327,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 662,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 805,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 203,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

