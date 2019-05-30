Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 7,610 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,173,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 993,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of CYTK opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 269.27% and a negative net margin of 303.70%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

