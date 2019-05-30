Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 186,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $119.86 and a twelve month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

