PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $61.63 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $61,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,026.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $174.73.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

