PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,393 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $49,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

GVI opened at $110.80 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2149 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

