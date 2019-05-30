Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Polaris Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Polaris Industries has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NYSE:PII opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

