Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 195,565 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,911,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

HYG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 163,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,849,629. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3664 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

