Private Vista LLC Has $263,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.52 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

