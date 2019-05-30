Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $42,862.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,650. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

