Project Coin (PRJ) Reaches Market Cap of $23,164.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,164.00 and $100.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00380856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.02252076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00157613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $765.58 or 0.08843849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 29,346,789 coins and its circulating supply is 28,818,057 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.