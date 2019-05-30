Proxeus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Proxeus has a market cap of $610,306.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00385811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02167322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00152240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

