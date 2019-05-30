Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/prudential-financial-inc-pru-shares-bought-by-citizens-financial-group-inc-ri.html.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.