Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

PRU stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/prudential-financial-inc-pru-shares-bought-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.