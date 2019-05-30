Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.24. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

