QAD (QADA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.32

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 4637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $882.27 million, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,555,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,699,606.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,557,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,904,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,500 in the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in QAD by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 262,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in QAD by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in QAD by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

