R1 RCM (RCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

RCM opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.48.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.