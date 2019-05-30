Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $152.48 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $396.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

