Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $50.77 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $194.96 million and $50.77 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00390819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.02185535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00153176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $733.97 or 0.08893000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 3,653,470,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Graviex, Nanex, IDCM, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

