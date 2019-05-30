Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $5,845,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,271,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 723,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Holdings Lp Enviva acquired 1,681,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,988.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.93. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.38%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

